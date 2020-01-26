Report: Sunderland want a Manchester United player on loan

Manchester United youngster James Garner is reportedly on Sunderland’s radar.

According to The Daily Mail, Sunderland are interested in signing James Garner from Manchester United in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that League One outfit Sunderland want to bring Garner to the Stadium of Light on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The report has added that United are going to make a decision on the immediate future of the 18-year-old midfielder.

Joining Sunderland on loan

While United are giving chances to young players under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the moment, it is hard to see Garner play a prominent role for the Red Devils during the second half of the season.

The England Under-19 international midfielder has played for the United first team already, but at the tender age of 18, he has a lot more to do before he can establish himself as a regular.

A loan move to Sunderland for the second half of the campaogn will help Garner, as he is likely to get a decent amount of playing time in a very competitive environment, with the Black Cats aiming to clinch promotion to the Championship.