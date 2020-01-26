Quick links

Report: Sunderland want a Manchester United player on loan

Subhankar Mondal
James Garner of Manchester United celebrates scoring their second goal during the Premier League 2 match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Leigh Sports Village on January...
Manchester United youngster James Garner is reportedly on Sunderland’s radar.

James Garner of Manchester United in action during the Premier League 2 match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Leigh Sports Village on January 10, 2020 in Leigh, England.

According to The Daily Mail, Sunderland are interested in signing James Garner from Manchester United in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that League One outfit Sunderland want to bring Garner to the Stadium of Light on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The report has added that United are going to make a decision on the immediate future of the 18-year-old midfielder.

 

Joining Sunderland on loan

While United are giving chances to young players under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the moment, it is hard to see Garner play a prominent role for the Red Devils during the second half of the season.

The England Under-19 international midfielder has played for the United first team already, but at the tender age of 18, he has a lot more to do before he can establish himself as a regular.

A loan move to Sunderland for the second half of the campaogn will help Garner, as he is likely to get a decent amount of playing time in a very competitive environment, with the Black Cats aiming to clinch promotion to the Championship.

Jack Young of Newcastle United on the ball with James Garner of Manchester United during the Premier League 2 match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Leigh Sports Village...

 

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

