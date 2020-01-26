Quick links

Report: Striker has rejected lucrative English offers for Rangers, taking big wage cut at Ibrox

Rangers have signed striker Jermain Defoe to a pre-contract agreement at Ibrox.

According to the Daily Record, Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has taken a pay cut and snubbed teams in England to sign a permanent deal at Ibrox.

The Gers confirmed on Saturday that Defoe will sign a one-year deal at the end of the season, when his 18-month loan spell from Bournemouth comes to an end.

Now though, it's claimed that Defoe has slashed his wages by 65%, to the tune of around £3million, in order to commit his future to Rangers.

 

Defoe allegedly even had more lucrative offers back in England, but snubbed them all in favour of Rangers having already spent a year at Ibrox.

The 37-year-old has hit 16 goals in 28 games for Rangers this season, building on his eight goals in 20 appearances to end last season as Gerrard's move for his former England teammate paid off.

Not only has Defoe impressed on the pitch, but his veteran presence off it – especially around a younger striker like Alfredo Morelos – is invaluable.

This one-year deal gives Rangers another full season of Defoe, but the Gers will face a decision on him this time next year, with Defoe's career coming towards its end.

There are no worries for now, with Defoe in sensational shape and goalscoring form, but Rangers and Gerrard will likely take his future one year at a time.

