Report: Newcastle back away from Premier League striker after hearing contract demands

Newcastle United seemingly won't be signing Glenn Murray.

According to The Sun, Newcastle United had considered signing Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray, but he wants an 18-month deal.

It's claimed that the Magpies are looking at a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer, but had also eyed up other attackers – including Murray.

However, Murray wants a deal until the summer of 2021, and Newcastle seemingly aren't keen on anything more than a move until the end of the season.

 

Murray is out of contract at the end of the season, but with a short-term deal off the table, Newcastle are looking elsewhere – and that seems wise.

Murray is 36 now, and committing to sign him well past his 37th birthday seems like a backwards move, especially considering his record for Brighton so far this season.

The veteran target man has played 15 times in the Premier League this season but has yet to score, with Graham Potter only using him for 426 minutes; short of five full games.

Murray hasn't been able to have the impact of previous seasons, and it seems that his threat in the top flight is now diminishing, which really isn't what Newcastle need right now.

His experience could be helpful to Joelinton, but Newcastle should be aiming higher than Murray, and Bruce is making the right call if he backs away from an 18-month deal.

