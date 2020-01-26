Quick links

Report: London rival want Tottenham Hotspur player Jose Mourinho has played just once

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Oliver Skipp of Tottenham Hotspur and Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at...
Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott is reportedly on Charlton Athletic’s radar.

Tottenham Hotspur's Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho (L) chats with Tottenham Hotspur's Irish striker Troy Parrott (C) as he prepares to come on during the English Premier League...

According to The Sunday People (print edition, page 49, January 26, 2020), Charlton Athletic are interested in signing Troy Parrott from Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Championship outfit Charlton want to secure the services of the 17-year-old Republic of Ireland international striker on loan until the end of the season.

 

Stats

Parrott made his debut in the Premier League for Tottenham in their win against Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December.

The striker came on as substitute for England international midfielder Dele Alli in the 85th minute.

The Republic of Ireland international has played once in the EFL Cup for Spurs this season, according to WhoScored, and that was when Mauricio Pochettino was the head coach of the North London outfit.

However, since his debut against Burnley, Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho has not used the striker.

Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur shoots at goal during the FA Youth Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at The Lamex Stadium on December 02, 2019 in Stevenage, England.

Joining Charlton Athletic

Despite the injury to star striker Harry Kane, it is hard to see Parrott get too much playing time between now and the end of the season.

If London club Charlton want the 17-year-old on loan, then the teenager should seriously consider moving to The Valley, as it would help him in his growth and development as a footballer.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on December 11,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

