Report: London rival want Tottenham Hotspur player Jose Mourinho has played just once

Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott is reportedly on Charlton Athletic’s radar.

According to The Sunday People (print edition, page 49, January 26, 2020), Charlton Athletic are interested in signing Troy Parrott from Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Championship outfit Charlton want to secure the services of the 17-year-old Republic of Ireland international striker on loan until the end of the season.

Stats

Parrott made his debut in the Premier League for Tottenham in their win against Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December.

The striker came on as substitute for England international midfielder Dele Alli in the 85th minute.

The Republic of Ireland international has played once in the EFL Cup for Spurs this season, according to WhoScored, and that was when Mauricio Pochettino was the head coach of the North London outfit.

However, since his debut against Burnley, Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho has not used the striker.

Joining Charlton Athletic

Despite the injury to star striker Harry Kane, it is hard to see Parrott get too much playing time between now and the end of the season.

If London club Charlton want the 17-year-old on loan, then the teenager should seriously consider moving to The Valley, as it would help him in his growth and development as a footballer.