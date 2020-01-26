Report: Leicester want player Tottenham Hotspur have identified as £17m international’s replacement

Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City are reportedly interested in Steven Bergwijn.

According to The Guardian, Leicester City are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur target Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Tottenham want to sign Bergwijn as a replacement for Denmark international attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is on the verge of joining Inter Milan for £16.7 million.

The report has claimed that the agent of the 22-year-old winger is in England to explore a move for the youngster, with Leicester interested in the Netherlands international as well.

Stats

Bergwijn, who prefers to play on the left and also operate as a number 10, has scored five goals and provided 10 assists in 16 Eredivisie matches for PSV so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The youngster has also played five times in the Europa League for the Dutch club so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Bergwijn scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists in 33 league games for PSV, and he also provided one assist in five Champions League matches, according to WhoScored.