Report: Jurgen Klopp will let £12.5m Brendan Rodgers signing leave Liverpool this month

Nathaniel Clyne is out of contract at Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at the end of the season.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 26, 2020), Liverpool will let Nathaniel Clyne leave on loan in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no plans to use Clyne for the rest of the season.

The report has added that the Reds will not stand in the way of the 28-year-old right-back if he wants to leave Anfield this month.

 

Stats

Clyne joined Liverpool from Southampton in the summer of 2015 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £12.5 million and when Brendan Rodgers was in charge of the Reds.

The right-back was a regular for the Reds for the first two seasons, but since then, injures and poor form have seen him struggle for playing time, and he also had a loan spell at Bournemouth during the second half of last season.

So far this campaign, the England international - who is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season - has played just 108 minutes in the Premier League for the Reds, according to WhoScored.

