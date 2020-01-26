Quick links

Report: How Jetro Willems feels about his Newcastle United future

Subhankar Mondal
Jetro Willems joined Newcastle United on loan in the summer of 2019.

According to The Sunday People (print edition, page 49, January 26, 2020), Jetro Willems wants to be at Newcastle United next season.

The 25-year-old left-back joined Newcastle on a season-long loan deal from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2019.

The Netherlands international has made 18 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for the Magpies so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

 

However, the Dutchman will not play for Newcastle again this campaign due to a cruciate knee ligament injury.

The Sunday People (print edition, page 49, January 26, 2020) has claimed that the former PSV Eindhoven left-back is “desperate to return” to Newcastle next season.

Newcastle United return?

Willems is a very good left-back who has done well for Newcastle, and it would be great for the Magpies if he is back at St. James’ Park next season.

Perhaps the Magpies should start looking into making his loan deal permanent from now.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

