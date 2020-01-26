Quick links

West Ham United

Report: Future of West Ham ace looks bleak five years after Allardyce said he had 'no future'

Amir Mir
West Ham United Manager david Moyes during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at The London Stadium on January 25, 2020 in London, England.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United defender, Winston Reid, recently returned from a long-term injury.

Winston Reid of West Ham United arrives at King Power Stadium before the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United at King Power Stadium on January 22, 2020 in...

Winston Reid will forever go down in the history books at West Ham United because he scored their last competitive goal in their final game at Upton Park in 2016.

One year prior to that famous goal, Reid could have been heading for the exit door because then-West Ham manager, Sam Allardyce, claimed that he had 'no future' at the club, as quoted by The Dail Mail.

 

Luckily for Reid and West Ham, he stayed on and ensured that his name will be uttered around East London in years and decades to come.

But five years after those Allardyce comments, Reid's future at the London Stadium now looks bleak because there are a number of clubs keen on his services and it seems as though that the Hammers are happy for him to go. 

The Daily Mail have claimed that MLS duo Sporting Kansas City and Nashville are keen on Reid's signature with the transfer window across the pond set to open next month.

Aaron Cresswell and Winston Reid of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on January 21, 2020 in Romford, England.

It is said that the Hammers are willing to look at offers for the 31-year-old, with his recent injury problems and age a contributing factor.

The MLS window will open at the start of next month and slams shut on May 5, so that provides both the defender, and any interested parties from America that extra time to get a deal done even though the winter window across Europe closes next Friday. 

Given West Ham's problems this season, especially in defence, they have missed a player of Reid's quality and his experience.

But he hasn't played a single minute for the club this term and it seems as though that the writing is on the wall for the New Zealand international.

Winston Reid of West Ham United during training at Rush Green on October 24, 2019 in Romford, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch