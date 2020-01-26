Report: Future of West Ham ace looks bleak five years after Allardyce said he had 'no future'

West Ham United defender, Winston Reid, recently returned from a long-term injury.

Winston Reid will forever go down in the history books at West Ham United because he scored their last competitive goal in their final game at Upton Park in 2016.

One year prior to that famous goal, Reid could have been heading for the exit door because then-West Ham manager, Sam Allardyce, claimed that he had 'no future' at the club, as quoted by The Dail Mail.

Luckily for Reid and West Ham, he stayed on and ensured that his name will be uttered around East London in years and decades to come.

But five years after those Allardyce comments, Reid's future at the London Stadium now looks bleak because there are a number of clubs keen on his services and it seems as though that the Hammers are happy for him to go.

The Daily Mail have claimed that MLS duo Sporting Kansas City and Nashville are keen on Reid's signature with the transfer window across the pond set to open next month.

It is said that the Hammers are willing to look at offers for the 31-year-old, with his recent injury problems and age a contributing factor.

The MLS window will open at the start of next month and slams shut on May 5, so that provides both the defender, and any interested parties from America that extra time to get a deal done even though the winter window across Europe closes next Friday.

Given West Ham's problems this season, especially in defence, they have missed a player of Reid's quality and his experience.

But he hasn't played a single minute for the club this term and it seems as though that the writing is on the wall for the New Zealand international.