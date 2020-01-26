Quick links

Report: Everton make first bid for international midfielder, despite claims he's unconvinced

Everton have reportedly made an offer for Inter Milan's Matias Vecino.

According to FC Inter News, Everton have offered €15million (£12.5million) for Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino – but Inter want €20million (£17million).

It's claimed that the Toffees have opened the bidding, but the offer has been rejected as Inter want more cash in order to balance the books a little.

Agent Alessandro Lucci is allegedly working hard to sort out a move for Vecino, as he is out of favour under Antonio Conte and has just days left to leave the San Siro.

 

Everton's offer needs to increase a little in order to get a deal done, but the two teams aren't a million miles away having opened negotiations.

The claims of a bid being made come just days after FC Inter News suggested that Vecino was 'unconvinced' by a move to Everton, as he was looking to join a team in a European competition.

Yet with just days of the transfer window left to go and Everton showing the most interest, Vecino may need to reconsider that stance in order to get out of Inter and play again elsewhere.

The 28-year-old will be familiar to Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti from their time in Serie A, and the Uruguayan international could offer poise and ability on the ball, as well as the bite that many Uruguayan players provide.

It remains to be seen whether Everton can push a deal through in the coming days, but Inter are open to a deal, and Ancelotti can at least offer Vecino the playing time he craves.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

