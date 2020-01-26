Report: Daniel Levy offers star £80k-a-week deal to join Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur are heavily linked with the Brazilian striker.

Time is running out for Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs have been linked with an array of strikers in recent weeks after it was confirmed that Harry Kane would be out until April with a hamstring problem.

But a certain Willian Jose from Real Sociedad seems to be the number nine that Tottenham have settled on.

Now they just have to sign him and when your chairman is notoriously difficult to negotiate it - Daniel Levy - then it's bad news for the North London.

The Guardian reported this week that Levy has only bid £10 million for the Brazilian striker who Real Sociedad want £21 million for.

But it seems like the personal terms are enough to get Willian to North London, at least.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Levy has offered the 28-year-old a salary of £4.2 million per year, which equates to around £80,000 per week, over the next four-and-a-half years.

Thing is, the report adds that negotiations are 'stagnant' and it remains to be seen if Willian winds up receiving the personal terms promised.

The January transfer window closes on Friday and if Levy doesn't get Willian over the line, forcing Jose Mourinho to use Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min up front until Kane returns, then Tottenham fans will be fuming - and rightly so.