Quick links

Leeds United

Crystal Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion

Premier League

Championship

Report: Crystal Palace want 22-year-old, but Leeds United winning race

Subhankar Mondal
Monaco's Russian Vice club President Oleg Petrov (C) gives a press conference for the presentation of Monaco's French forward Jean-Kevin Augustin (L) and Monaco's French midfielder Tiemoue...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion are reportedly interested in Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Monaco's French forward Jean-Kevin Augustin runs with the ball during the French Cup football match between Saint-Pryve-Saint-Hilaire and AS Monaco at the La Source Stadium in Orleans,...

According to The Telegraph, Leeds United will complete the signing of Jean-Kevin Augustin from RB Leipzig ahead of Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion this week.

It has been reported that Premier League duo Palace and Brighton are interested in securing the services of the striker, who is on loan at Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco from Leipzig at the moment.

Saint-Etienne and Nice are also keen on the 22-year-old, but the Frenchman wants to join Leeds due to the presence of Marcelo Bielsa as the head coach, according to the report.

It has been further claimed that Leeds are looking to wrap up the loan deal for the former Paris Saint-Germain striker this week.

 

Coup for Leeds United

Augustin is a very talented striker and has a strong reputation, and it is quite a feat from Leeds to be able to lure him to Elland Road.

After all, Palace and Brighton are established clubs in the Premier League, while Leeds have not played in the top flight of English football since 2004.

The signing of the striker will enhance the Whites’ chances of finishing in the top two of the Championship this season.

Jean-Kevin Augustin of Monaco warms up during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AS Monaco (ASM) at Parc des Princes stadium on January 12, 2020 in Paris, France.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch