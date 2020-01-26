Report: Crystal Palace want 22-year-old, but Leeds United winning race

Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion are reportedly interested in Jean-Kevin Augustin.

According to The Telegraph, Leeds United will complete the signing of Jean-Kevin Augustin from RB Leipzig ahead of Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion this week.

It has been reported that Premier League duo Palace and Brighton are interested in securing the services of the striker, who is on loan at Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco from Leipzig at the moment.

Saint-Etienne and Nice are also keen on the 22-year-old, but the Frenchman wants to join Leeds due to the presence of Marcelo Bielsa as the head coach, according to the report.

It has been further claimed that Leeds are looking to wrap up the loan deal for the former Paris Saint-Germain striker this week.

Coup for Leeds United

Augustin is a very talented striker and has a strong reputation, and it is quite a feat from Leeds to be able to lure him to Elland Road.

After all, Palace and Brighton are established clubs in the Premier League, while Leeds have not played in the top flight of English football since 2004.

The signing of the striker will enhance the Whites’ chances of finishing in the top two of the Championship this season.