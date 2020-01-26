Report: Club want Crystal Palace player to compete with £71m compatriot

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita is reportedly on Chelsea and Manchester City’s radar.

According to AS, Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in signing Vicente Guaita from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2020.

It has been reported that Chelsea goalkeeping scout Christophe Lovichon has already made contact with Guaita’s representatives regarding a switch at the end of the season.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard wants a goalkeeper to compete with Spain international Kepa Arrizabalaga, who cost the Blues £71 million in transfer fees (as reported by BBC Sport) and has made mistakes from time to time, according to the report.

Willy Caballero is out of contract at the end of the season, and Guaita has reportedly been identified to replace him in the squad and compete with Kepa.

Manchester City are also looking into the possibility of securing the services of the 33-year-old in the summer of 2020, according to the report.

Important player for Crystal Palace

Guaita joined Palace in the summer of 2018 on a free transfer and has established himself as an important player for the Eagles.

According to WhoScored, the Spaniard has made 22 appearances in the Premier League for Palace so far this season, and made 20 appearances in the league in 2018-19.

The goalkeeper would be a good signing for Chelsea, as his performances this season suggest that he will be able to push Kepa and give him a real fight for his place in the starting lineup.