Report: Club make decision on player wanted by Liverpool and Manchester United

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Jude Bellingham of Birmingham City.

According to 90min, Birmingham City will not sell Liverpool and Manchester United target Jude Bellingham in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that the Championship club are confident of turning down any bid for the midfielder and are determined to hold onto him until the end of the season.

Premier League duo Liverpool and United are reported to be interested in the 16-year-old midfielder.

Stats

Bellingham has made 18 starts and seven substitute appearances for Birmingham in the Championship so far the season, scoring four goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Staying at Birmingham City

United and Liverpool are massive clubs, and it must be very tempting for any teenager to join them, but for now, Bellingham’s interests are better served at Birmingham.

The midfielder is playing regular first-team football in a very competitive environment, and it is helping him develop and progress as a footballer.

A move to United or Liverpool would only result in the teenager playing for their youth teams.