Report: Club fail with move for Celtic star, as they look to replace Leeds-bound attacker

Celtic have reportedly rebuffed an approach from Monaco for Odsonne Edouard.

According to Get French Football News, Monaco have made a move for Celtic attacker Odsonne Edouard – but haven't been given any encouragement.

It's claimed that Monaco made an approach this weekend, but Celtic have stood firm and rejected their move, with the Bhoys determined not to lose their star striker.

Edouard himself is understood to be happy to stay at Celtic until the end of the season, with the Frenchman seemingly keen to aid the club in their title battle with Rangers.

Monaco wanted Edouard over the summer, so it's no great surprise to see them try again, and that they made their move this weekend has an interesting impact on Leeds United.

As reported by L'Equipe, Monaco attacker Jean-Kevin Augustin is set to terminate his loan move from RB Leipzig and join Leeds United instead.

With a move looking close, Monaco appear to have eyed up Edouard as a replacement for Augustin, but must now look elsewhere.

The Ligue 1 side missing out on Edouard shouldn't put the Augustin deal under any real threat, as it's clearly best for all parties that Augustin moves on after a frustrating spell with Monaco.

Monaco will instead just move on to other targets ahead of Friday's deadline, meaning it's great news for both Celtic and Leeds, as Edouard stays put and Augustin prepares to move on regardless.