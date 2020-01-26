Report: Championship club want player, he desires Sunderland stay

Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin is reportedly on Blackburn Rovers’ radar.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 26, 2020), Jon McLaughlin is ready to stay at Sunderland until the end of the season.

McLaughlin has been on the books of Sunderland since 2018 and is out of contract at the Black Cats in the summer of 2020.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Championship club Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing the Scotland international, but the 32-year-old is ready to wait until the end of the season.

The former Heart of Midlothian goalkeeper believes that he can get a better salary package as a free agent, either from Sunderland or from Blackburn, according to the report.

Sensible stance?

Blackburn are in the Championship at the moment and are just six points off the playoffs, while Sunderland are aiming to clinch promotion from League One.

However, it makes sense from a financial point of view for McLaughlin to stay at the Stadium of Light and explore all his options at the end of the season.

The goalkeeper might be offered a new contract should Sunderland get promoted to the Championship, or he could have more clubs interested in his services as a free agent.