Report: Celtic eyeing late bid for speedy assist king before deadline day

Celtic are reportedly keen on Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson.

According to Cittaceleste and the Daily Record, Celtic are interested in snapping up Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson this month.

It's claimed that Lazio and Villarreal are interested in the wide man, but Celtic have been watching him, and are now lining up a late bid.

Eliasson is out of contract this summer, but Bristol City have a one-year option in his deal, meaning the Bhoys will have to cough up if they want the Swede.

The 24-year-old finds himself a wanted man, and Celtic may now try to rush through a deal to sign the winger before Friday's transfer deadline.

Despite being so in-demand, Eliasson has yet to earn a first Sweden cap, and may feel he needs a big move to give himself a late chance of sneaking into Euro 2020 reckoning.

Eliasson is a quick and tricky winger, who has superb delivery on his left foot, and that has been shown with 10 league assists this season; the most in the Championship.

Eliasson also has 40 key passes to his name this term, and ranks inside the top 30 Championship players in terms of successful dribbles, summing up his skill on the ball.

Eliasson's delivery cutting in on his left foot from the right flank could give Celtic a new dimension, and another winger arriving wouldn't be a shock after the exits of Scott Sinclair and Lewis Morgan.

Celtic have enjoyed success with Swedish players in the past, such as Henrik Larsson, Magnus Hedman, Johan Mjallby, Daniel Majstorovic, Mikael Lustig and John Guidetti, and may be eyeing up Eliasson to join that list – despite lofty competition for his signature.