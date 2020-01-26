Report: Bruce in talks to bring £23.5m striker to Newcastle before deadline

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on Borussia Dortmund hitman Paco Alcacer.

According to The Sun, Newcastle United are hoping to tempt Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer into signing for them this week.

It's claimed that Magpies boss Steve Bruce is in talks with the German side about a deal, with Dortmund willing to let him leave in order for him to play first-team football ahead of Euro 2020.

Alcacer needs to be playing to land a spot in the Spain squad, and Newcastle will allegedly offer a loan move with the option of a £25million permanent switch in the summer.

Whether Newcastle can secure the move remains to be seen, as his former club Valencia are also interested, meaning Newcastle won't have a free run at the Spaniard.

Alcacer, 26, hit 18 goals in 26 league games last season, and has chipped in with five goals in 11 Bundesliga outings this season, but has been out of the side through injury or the form of others, over a year since his loan move from Barcelona was turned permanent for €28million (£23.5million).

With Erling Braut Haaland now on the scene, Alcacer may need to leave in order to play, and he could provide Bruce with a more natural goalscoring option than Joelinton.

Both played in the Bundesliga last term, but Alcacer scored more than double Joelinton's tally. Even in limited playing time this season, Alcacer is far outscoring the Brazilian, and that added quality is what Newcastle need up top.

Having already struck loan deals for Nabil Bentaleb and Valentino Lazaro, Alcacer could make it a hat-trick of exciting loans that could become permanent – and he could be the most exciting of the lot based on this goalscoring record.