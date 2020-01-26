Report: Aston Villa and Tottenham both back away from 18-goal striker after £40m demand

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly backing away from Aleksandar Mitrovic.

According to the Daily Star, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have decided not to move for Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic after being quoted £40million.

It's claimed that Mitrovic will be allowed to leave Fulham at the end of the season if they miss out on promotion, but is unlikely to be let go this month.

Villa and Spurs allegedly wanted to sign him, but were told to fork out £40million - £15million more than the fee Fulham paid for him 18 months ago.

That was too rich for the Premier League duo, meaning the Serbian hitman is likely to see out the season at Craven Cottage at the very least.

Villa have snapped up Mbwana Samatta, but with Wesley out for the season and Jonathan Kodjia sold, it's no great surprise that they were looking for one more striker.

Meanwhile, Spurs are looking for a centre forward after losing Harry Kane to injury, and a physical, battling player like Mitrovic could have been ideal for Jose Mourinho.

However, neither side are looking to splash £40million on a Championship striker right now, and few can blame them for backing away and looking to other targets given that demand.

Mitrovic has excelled this season with 18 goals in 26 Championship games, and a Premier League return looks to be on the horizon – but he'll have to wait until summer for it if these reports are true.