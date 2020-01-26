Report: Agent in talks about £30m striker's future amid Everton and Tottenham rumours

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with Krzysztof Piatek.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the agent of AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek is discussing a potential move amid links with clubs in England.

It's claimed that Piatek's agent has been speaking to the Milan hierarchy of Zvonimir Boban, Frederic Massara and Paolo Maldini to try and trash out a solution.

Milan now need to decide whether to offload Piatek just a year since signing him from Genoa for €35million (£30million), with clubs seemingly keen.

The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 66, January 19, 2020) reported that Everton and Crystal Palace are both keen on Piatek, though the main name linked with him has been Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are in the market for a new striker after losing Harry Kane until April, and Gianluca Di Marzio today claims that Tottenham have re-opened talks to sign the Polish attacker.

Milan understandably don't want to take a big loss on Piatek, but with Zlatan Ibrahimovic signed this month, there's a chance he could be leaving the San Siro.

Piatek, 24, starred last season with 22 goals across 37 games with Genoa and Milan, but the goals have dried up a little this term, scoring just four goals in 18 Serie A games.

It seems like Spurs are a more likely destination than Everton right now, but both clubs may keeping tabs on this situation with his agent ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.