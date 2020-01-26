Quick links

Report: £8m+ Roberto Di Matteo signing wants to leave, Aston Villa’s stance

Subhankar Mondal
Bjorn Engels of Aston Villa in action with team mate James Chester during a training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 03, 2020 in Birmingham, England.
James Chester has been at Aston Villa since 2016.

James Chester of Aston Villa in action during the FA Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on January 04, 2020 in London, England.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 26, 2020), James Chester wants to leave Aston Villa for Major League Soccer in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Chester is keen on playing in MLS after struggling for playing time at Villa so far this season.

However, according to the report, the Villans will not sell the 30-year-old Wales international central defender leave on the cheap, as they will want to sign a replacement for him.

 

Stats

Chester has been on the books of Villa since the summer of 2016 when he joined from West Bromwich Albion for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be more than £8 million and when Roberto Di Matteo was in charge of the Villans.

The Wales international made 45 appearances in the Championship in 2016-17 and played 49 games in the league in 2017-18 for Villa, but he managed 28 matches in the second division for the Villans last season, according to Whoscored.

The 30-year-old has yet to make a single appearance in the Premier League for Dean Smith’s side so far this season, and one can understand why the defender reportedly wants to leave this month.

James Chester of Aston Villa in action during a training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 03, 2020 in Birmingham, England.

