Report: 21-year-old will cost West Ham United £20m+

West Ham United reportedly want Sander Berge.

According to The Sunday People (print edition, page 49, January 26, 2020), Genk midfielder Sander Berge will cost West Ham United over £20 million in transfer fees in the final days of the January transfer window.

It has been reported that West Ham have long been interested in the 21-year-old, and that if the Hammers want to press ahead with their interest now, the they will have to cough up over £20 million.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Berge has made 22 starts and one substitute appearance in the Jupiler League for Genk so far this season, scoring four goals in the process.

The Norway international has also played six times in the Champions League this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for West Ham United?

Berge is a very good central midfielder who is still only 21 years of age, and he could be a brilliant player for West Ham in the long run.

Mark Noble is 32 years of age, and Berge would be a very good long-term replacement for him and would be a strong partner for Declan Rice in the middle of the park.