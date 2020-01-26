Quick links

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard delivers injury blow

Shane Callaghan
General view of Ibrox during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Rangers and Villarreal CF at Ibrox Stadium on November 29, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Ryan Jack of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers picked up an injury today.

Ryan Jack of Rangers during the UEFA Europa League match between SK Rapid Wien v Rangers at Weststadion on December 13, 2018 in Vienna, Austria.

Steven Gerrard has revealed that Ryan Jack has suffered a calf injury in Rangers' defeat by Hearts this afternoon.

The Gers missed a great chance to move two points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic after losing 2-1 away to the bottom-of-the-table Jambos today.

Second-half goals from Steven Naismith and Liam Boyce condemned Rangers - who opened the scoring through Ryan Kent - to only their second league defeat of the campaign.

Gerrard lost midfield enforcer Jack at half-time due to injury, with Scott Arfield replacing the influential star.

 

And the Rangers boss admitted to the club's official channel that it's a calf problem, but couldn't reveal the severity of it.

He said simply: "We were forced into a change with Ryan Jack. He's got a calf problem."

This is a problem for Rangers, who have had Alfredo Morelos missing in recent games due to suspension.

But the loss of Jack could be equally as detrimental if the Scot is ruled out for an extended period of time.

The Ibrox side still have a game in hand, meaning that the Premiership title is far from out of their reach just yet, but they can't afford any lengthy injuries to key personnel - and Jack definitely qualifies as key personnel.

Ryan Jack of Rangers during the UEFA Europa League match between SK Rapid Wien v Rangers at Weststadion on December 13, 2018 in Vienna, Austria.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

