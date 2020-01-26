Rangers boss Steven Gerrard delivers injury blow

Ryan Jack of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers picked up an injury today.

Steven Gerrard has revealed that Ryan Jack has suffered a calf injury in Rangers' defeat by Hearts this afternoon.

The Gers missed a great chance to move two points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic after losing 2-1 away to the bottom-of-the-table Jambos today.

Subscribe

Second-half goals from Steven Naismith and Liam Boyce condemned Rangers - who opened the scoring through Ryan Kent - to only their second league defeat of the campaign.

Gerrard lost midfield enforcer Jack at half-time due to injury, with Scott Arfield replacing the influential star.

And the Rangers boss admitted to the club's official channel that it's a calf problem, but couldn't reveal the severity of it.

He said simply: "We were forced into a change with Ryan Jack. He's got a calf problem."

This is a problem for Rangers, who have had Alfredo Morelos missing in recent games due to suspension.

But the loss of Jack could be equally as detrimental if the Scot is ruled out for an extended period of time.

The Ibrox side still have a game in hand, meaning that the Premiership title is far from out of their reach just yet, but they can't afford any lengthy injuries to key personnel - and Jack definitely qualifies as key personnel.