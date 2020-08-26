Paul Merson worried at West Ham's links to 22-yr-old, makes Man Utd & Greenwood comparison

Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash has been linked with a number of clubs, including West Ham United.

Paul Merson has questioned and expressed his worry about West Ham United's interest in Nottingham Forest's Matty Cash.

The TV pundit thinks that Cash's lack of experience in the Premier League, and then having to come into a struggling West Ham side, should be a worry.

Sky Sports have claimed that West Ham have made an offer rising to £12 million for the highly-rated 22-year-old defender.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports, (25/01/2020 2:05 pm), Merson claimed that West Ham's interest in Cash is comparable to Manchester United, during their struggles, having to use and play teenager Mason Greenwood.

“He's a good player,” Merson told Sky Sports. “He's played in the Championship, but he hasn't played in the Premier League yet which is a big difference. I think the jump is massive.

“And you are coming into a struggling team which worries me. I think he's a good player. But I always worry when you are bringing youngsters in and you're bringing them into a struggling team.

“I'm thinking of Greenwood at Manchester United. Is it right to give him a chance yet in a struggling team? I think that's going to be his problem.

“But if the lad comes in and he does what he has done at Forest then he's going to make them better. They need that little bit extra – they need that X-Factor.”

There's no doubt that Cash would be a very smart purchase for the Hammers, but given their current situation, he isn't the answer to their problems.

A striker, and perhaps another attack-minded player, is needed at the London Stadium, as well as some defensive reinforcements.

But if Cash is going to potentially be West Ham's main purchase of the January transfer window then it's one that they should re-think.

Whilst Cash has the technical and versatility to do a job at the highest level, it is a lot to ask for such a young player, with no top-flight experience, to come in and perform straight away in the middle of a campaign.