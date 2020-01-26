'Still the biggest club': Paul Merson in awe of attacker linked with Liverpool & Man Utd

The likes of Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with Birmingham City teenager, Jude Bellingham.

Paul Merson has advised Jude Bellingham to 'take the chance' and move to Premier League amid interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Sky Sports pundit thinks that Bellingham should move to the 'biggest club' in the world in Manchester United, as they and Liverpool aren't the only teams keen on his signature.

The Daily Mail recently claimed that Liverpool are keen on the Birmingham City teenager, whilst the Telegraph have also reported that the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on his services.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports (25/01/20 at 2:15 pm), Merson thinks that Bellingham simply cannot turn down the 'biggest club' in the world in Manchester United.

Whilst, ex-Wolves keeper, Matt Murray, who lives in the Midlands area, shared how the youngster won't be fazed by the interest in him and mentioned how he has been talked about for some while now.

"I wouldn't say the right time, you never turn down Manchester United," Merson told Soccer Saturday. "I think it's still the biggest club in the world.

"You have got to take chances in life when you get the opportunity and that's what it's all about. If I knew at 16,17, 18 what I know at 51. I would be a different person. One bit of advice I'd give is that always take that advantage. Always take that opportunity and then go from there."

Matt Murray added: "It won't faze him. There has been a lot of noise around Jude Bellingham just when he became a teenager, you always heard about him. Top, top player.

"I only saw him a few years ago in the player's lounge and Birmingham were playing Leeds' first-team and he had just scored for the youth team. He was like 14 or 15. A year or two later, he's running the show at Elland Road and my mates going 'who's this young kid?'. I watched him at St Andrew's. Birmingham struggling. He's getting on the ball. He wants it."

This is perhaps said about a lot of young talented players, but Bellingham is more than definitely playing like someone way beyond his years.

From the way he carries himself on the field of play to his actual presence and physique as a young teenager, he is a player to get excited about.

Added with that, the attack-minded midfielder is playing for a club in Birmingham who are struggling in the Championship, and despite those struggles, he is still wanting the ball and wanting to drag his team forward.

Either way, a move to the promised land and to the big time awaits Bellingham, it's just a case of when it'll happen and who'll be lucky enough to land his signature.