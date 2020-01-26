‘Our poorest player’: Some Liverpool fans not happy with midfielder tonight

Fabinho was in action for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Sunday evening.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Fabinho against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup on Sunday evening.

Fabinho was in action for Premier League outfit Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup against League One side Shrewsbury away from home at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The 26-year-old did not have a good game, as the Brazil international defensive midfielder struggled in the middle of the park, looked rusty and was sloppy.

According to WhoScored, the midfielder played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 87.9%, took 75 touches, and made one tackle, one interception and two clearances.

Fabinho has had injury issues recently, having returned only on January 19 from a spell that had kept him on the sidelines since November 27, according to WhoScored.

It will take a while for the former AS Monaco star to get into rhythm and to get back to his best, and there is no doubt that he will play an important role in Liverpool’s quest to win the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League this season.

Liverpool fans were not impressed with the display produced by Fabinho and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Fabinho has been really poor. — Lucas Victor (@victorlucas10c) January 26, 2020

Fabinho has actually probably been our poorest player so far. #LFC — Daniel Fawcett (@DanTheManF1) January 26, 2020

Bit underwhelming that. Definite positives, but Fabinho is certainly showing how long he's been out. Hoping to start the second half up a gear. — Anes (@XanderzLFC) January 26, 2020

Stop making excuses for Fabinho. He needs to go on loan. — ZK (@LFCAcc) January 26, 2020

Fabinho is very rusty... He looks lost in this game... Makes me remember last season against Arsenal at the Emirates when he was sleeping in the match — Zino Efaj (@lfc_zino) January 26, 2020

I know that Fabinho, Matip & Lovren are rusty, but that isn’t an excuse for some of the stupid mistakes they’re making today. #LFC #SHRLIV — The Kopinion (@The_Kopinion) January 26, 2020

Fabinho has been gloriously inept today. We can laugh about it now, as long as he gets it out of his system ahead of the West Ham and Southampton games. — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewittLFC) January 26, 2020

The rustiness of Matip, Lovren and Fabinho is horrible to watch. This game is good for them for get their match fitness up. #LFC — Anton Clarke (@AntonClarke1) January 26, 2020

I'll be surprised if Shrewsbury don't score. Lovren, Matip and Fabinho really struggling for #LFC which is understandable with their fitness levels #SHRLIV #FACUP — Ned (@neddthomas) January 26, 2020

Haven't seen fabinho play this poorly ever. Even in his earlier days for LFC. — ankit chaudhary (@ankitcLFC) January 26, 2020