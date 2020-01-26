Quick links

‘Our poorest player’: Some Liverpool fans not happy with midfielder tonight

Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town and Fabinho and Joel Matip of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool at New Meadow on January 26, 2020 in...
Fabinho was in action for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Sunday evening.

Fabinho of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at Molineux on January 23, 2020 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Fabinho against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup on Sunday evening.

Fabinho was in action for Premier League outfit Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup against League One side Shrewsbury away from home at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The 26-year-old did not have a good game, as the Brazil international defensive midfielder struggled in the middle of the park, looked rusty and was sloppy.

 

According to WhoScored, the midfielder played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 87.9%, took 75 touches, and made one tackle, one interception and two clearances.

Fabinho has had injury issues recently, having returned only on January 19 from a spell that had kept him on the sidelines since November 27, according to WhoScored.

It will take a while for the former AS Monaco star to get into rhythm and to get back to his best, and there is no doubt that he will play an important role in Liverpool’s quest to win the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League this season.

Liverpool fans were not impressed with the display produced by Fabinho and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Fabinho of Liverpool runs with the ball under pressure from Callum Lang and Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool at...

