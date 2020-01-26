'No chance': Darren Bent sends tweet about Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa

Tony Cascarino made a big shout about the Leeds United coach on Saturday.

Darren Bent has disagreed with Tony Cascarino's opinion that he would hire Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa at Manchester United before Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking to talkSPORT on Saturday, Cascarino claimed that he would rather the Leeds head coach at Old Trafford as opposed to the former Tottenham manager.

Bielsa has led the Whites to the automatic promotion places for much of this season, with the Elland Road club sitting second in the table with a four-point cushion.

Pochettino, on the other hand, masterminded Spurs' first-ever Champions League final in their history and took the North Londoners to a whole new level entirely throughout his five-year spell, before being sacked earlier this season.

And although former Lilywhites hitman Bent agrees that Bielsa is a fine coach, the ex-England international can't look past Pochettino as being the best man to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the Threate of Dreams.

Not a chance , I love bielsa , but not a head of poch no way , first we need to see if bielsa can get Leeds out the championship — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) January 25, 2020

Given United's problems, you do wonder whether Red Devils' fans would take Bielsa over Solskjaer.

He doesn't quite have the pedigree or trophy count as Solskjaer's predecessor Jose Mourinho, but a lot of top coaches - including Pochettino and Pep Guardiola - rate him very highly and it'll be interesting to see if he can get Leeds back into the top flight.