'Never showing anything like that': Leon Osman waxes-lyrical about Everton ace's FA Cup display

Mo Besic is on a season-long loan at Sheffield United from fellow Premier League side Everton.

Leon Osman has raved about Everton midfielder Mo Besic and his performance whilst on a season-long loan at Sheffield United in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Blades recorded a comfortable 2-0 win over Championship side Millwall, with Everton's Besic opening the scoring just after the hour mark with a brilliant and outstanding effort.

Osman, who played with Besic towards the end of his reign a Goodison Park, expressed his surprise at Besic's goal and admitted that he was 'never showing anything like that' when he was at the club.

Speaking to Final Score on BBC One (25/01/20 at 4:20 pm), Osman reacted to Besic's goal and he was pretty impressed with what his former teammate produced.

"I did [play with Besic at Everton] and he was never showing anything like that or qualities like that," Osman told Final Score. "He's a lovely fella. Works hard and a good midfielder. But he's more of a defensive player.

"That kind of forward quality by putting the ball into the top corner from 25 yards certainly wasn't something he was showing too often."

Besic hasn't been a regular at Sheffield United, but he has been given the game time during the cup matches and during these past few weeks in the Premier League.

It could be argued that Carlo Ancelotti could do with an extra pair of legs in the middle of the park given how his side have performed prior to his arrival and since his arrival.

Nonetheless, under a manager like Chris Wilder, it wouldn't be a surprise if he sticks with Besic in the middle of the park for their next Premier League game against Crystal Palace at the start of next month - he did start his side's league defeat to Man City last time out.