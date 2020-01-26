Quick links

'The worst I have seen': Sky Sports pundit blasts Rangers duo for their displays v Hearts

Amir Mir
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 26 January, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Rangers dropped valuable points away at bottom-of-the-table Hearts on Sunday.

The Rangers team arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 26 January, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Neil McCann has blasted Rangers duo Glen Kamara and Steven Davis during their 2-1 defeat to Hearts in the Premiership on Sunday afternoon. 

The Sky Sports pundit claimed stated that's 'the worst I've seen' Kamara play and 'the worst' he has seen Davis play in some while as Rangers dropped valuable points in their race to win the title.

Steven Gerrard's side did take the lead in the game when Ryan Kent put away his shot from inside the penalty two minutes after the restart. But Steven Naismith and debutant Liam Boyce cancelled out that goal to seal a much-needed three points for Hearts. 

 

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (26/01/20 at 17:10 pm), McCann, who previously managed Kamara, was critical of how he performed and how Rangers' midfield performed throughout the game. 

"I think the reason for Rangers not capitalising on their lead is because they never ever at any stage controlled the match," McCann told Sky Sports.  

"They didn't allow themselves to manipulate Hearts, their shape, to play through that energy or though that press because they never really got control of the ball.

"That little triangular of midfielders of Davis, Jack going off was a big impact on the game and Kamara, it's probably the worst game I have seen Glen play. And that was affected. It is probably the worst I have seen Davis for a little while as well. That three didn't control the match."

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 26 January, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Kamara was caught in possession for Hearts' opener before the home team continued to play with high energy to force their opponents into mistakes before the winner was struck. 

This was always going to be a tricky match for Gerrard's side because there has been talk about their record during the second half of the campaign and they were playing a Hearts team that were going to provide them with a tougher test than their league position suggested. 

Despite being bottom-of-the-league, Hearts played like a team full of confidence, energy and so much to prove, as they dented Rangers' title chances once more. 

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Scottish Cup fourth round match between Rangers and Stranraer FC at Ibrox Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

