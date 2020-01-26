Quick links

Mikel Arteta admits he has been taken aback by ‘unusual’ Arsenal talent

Subhankar Mondal
Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta walks out before a training session at London Colney on January 24, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Gabriel Martinelli joined Arsenal in the summer of 2019.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted to The Sun that he has been surprised by how good Gabriel Martinelli is.

Arteta was appointed the Arsenal boss in December 2019, and he has said that he has been taken aback by the quality of the 18-year-old forward.

 

Arteta told The Sun about Martinelli: “I heard a lot of things about Gabby before I joined and the moment I saw him training it confirmed all the things I was told.

“I was told, ‘You will see this kid, how he goes for every ball, his fighting spirit and the quality that every time he is in front of goal he’s a threat’.

“I was told I would be surprised how prepared he is to compete with every player in the squad. I just thought, ‘Yes, but he’s 18’. But when you see him in big games, how he goes about everything, it’s surprising.

“The way he competes, how brave he is with every decision he makes on the field is very unusual for an 18-year-old.”

Stats

Martinelli joined Arsenal from Ituano Futebol Clube in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Telegraph to be worth £6 million.

The 18-year-old forward has made five starts and eight substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners so far this season, scoring three goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Brazilian teenager has made four starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for the Gunners so far this campaign, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Important player for Arsenal

Martinell is only 18 years of age, and it is clear that he is still progressing and developing as a footballer.

The striker has already established himself as an important player for the Gunners, and his importance to the team will only grow in the coming months and years.

