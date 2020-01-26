Quick links

Celtic

'Mental how bad he is': £1.3m Celtic player slaughtered on Twitter

Shane Callaghan
Jonny Hayes of Aberdeen celebrates after he scores the opening goal during the William Hill Scottish Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on May 27, 2017 in Glasgow,...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jonny Hayes didn't have a great game for Celtic on Saturday it seems.

Jonny Hayes of Celtic arrives prior to the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 07, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

Hmm, it seems like Celtic fans weren't crazy about Jonny Hayes on Saturday.

The Hoops moved five points clear of Rangers - who have two games in hand - by beating Ross County 3-0 at Parkhead yesterday afternoon.

Subscribe

Goals from Callum McGregor and a brace from Odsonne Edouard did the damage for a Celtic side that continue to look very decent since the winter break.

Bhoys boss Neil Lennon started the Irish winger at left-back again yesterday.

 

Hayes, a £1.3 million signing from Aberdeen in 2017 [The Scottish Sun], has impressed in that role a number of times this season, including in the win at Lazio in the Europa League earlier this season.

But he wasn't at his best in defence here as the hosts rode their luck a couple of times from his positioning errors.

Here's how Celtic fans reacted to Hayes's performance on Twitter:

The good thing about Hayes, the thing you have to admire about him, is that he doesn't hide. He'll know himself that yesterday wasn't his best day of the season and no doubt that'll spur him on going forward.

Joe Aribo of Rangers challenged by Jonny Hayes and Callum McGregor of Celtic during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch