'Mental how bad he is': £1.3m Celtic player slaughtered on Twitter

Jonny Hayes didn't have a great game for Celtic on Saturday it seems.

The Hoops moved five points clear of Rangers - who have two games in hand - by beating Ross County 3-0 at Parkhead yesterday afternoon.

Goals from Callum McGregor and a brace from Odsonne Edouard did the damage for a Celtic side that continue to look very decent since the winter break.

Bhoys boss Neil Lennon started the Irish winger at left-back again yesterday.

Hayes, a £1.3 million signing from Aberdeen in 2017 [The Scottish Sun], has impressed in that role a number of times this season, including in the win at Lazio in the Europa League earlier this season.

But he wasn't at his best in defence here as the hosts rode their luck a couple of times from his positioning errors.

Here's how Celtic fans reacted to Hayes's performance on Twitter:

The fact Neil Lennon keeps picking Jonny Hayes at left back is something of a mystery. I went to Tennent's Bar in Glasgow's West End to meet Lennon and find out what the script is, my latest for The Athletic — Chris McQueer (@ChrisMcQueer_) January 26, 2020

What does Greg Taylor have to do to get in the starting XI?



Absolute madness picking Jonny Hayes ahead of him — Gérard Downey (@FROSTIES88) January 25, 2020

Sorry to be negative ........ but Jonny Hayes is simply not good enough. 100% for effort but he wouldn’t get in that Killie team. — bhoysviews (@bhoysviews) January 22, 2020

Jonny Hayes has obviously got something incriminating on Lennon. — Nathan Quinn (@NathanQ67) January 25, 2020

This is the third time in recent weeks that Jonny Hayes has been trending on Twitter for being terrible.



Enough. — Stephen A. (@CrumbsTMT) January 25, 2020

Jonny Hayes. Never Celtic quality in a million years. — John Bhoy (@TheWelsho) January 25, 2020

Jonny Hayes is rank rotten — Gerry Traynor (@traynorgerry7) January 25, 2020

It's absolutely mental how bad Jonny Hayes is. Absolutely horrific — Scott (@SDair3) January 25, 2020

The good thing about Hayes, the thing you have to admire about him, is that he doesn't hide. He'll know himself that yesterday wasn't his best day of the season and no doubt that'll spur him on going forward.