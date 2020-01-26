Manager confirms attacker wants to leave amid claims he's travelling to join Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn.

PSV Eindhoven boss Ernest Faber has told FOX Sports that winger Steven Bergwijn wants to leave the club amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

PSV were in action this afternoon as they took on Twente, and played out a 1-1 draw as Haris Vuckic's late equaliser prevented the hosts from winning.

The Eindhoven side are enduring a dismal season, and sit eight points adrift of Champions League qualification, meaning every point matters.

However, PSV couldn't call upon winger Steven Bergwijn today, as the 22-year-old was left out of the side ahead of a potential move away this week.

ESPN claim that Bergwijn made himself unavailable and has travelled to England to complete his move to Tottenham, with a deal seemingly very close.

PSV boss Faber confirmed that Bergwijn was missing because he preferred to leave than stay and go for the Champions League places with PSV, seemingly feeling this was the right time to move on.

“It is important that everyone wants to go for it. He preferred to leave the club,” said Faber before kick off against Twente.

This again suggests that Spurs are closing in on a deal for the Dutch winger, adding more firepower to Jose Mourinho's attack even though he isn't a natural striker.

Bergwijn has played there for the Netherlands, whilst he has notched five goals and 10 assists this season. Able to play on the left or right as well as up top, Bergwijn is a versatile, exciting attacker with a bright future ahead of him – and that future may be with Spurs ahead of Friday's deadline.