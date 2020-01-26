'Looked classy', 'Appalling': Some Newcastle fans react to Nabil Bentaleb's debut

Newcastle United drew 0-0 with Oxford United on Saturday.

Newcastle United face another FA Cup replay after being held to a 0-0 draw by League One side Oxford United on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies overcame Rochdale in the last round with the aid of a replay, and were hoping to get past Oxford at the first time of asking at St James' Park.

Steve Bruce named a strong lineup against Karl Robinson's men, and saw his side dominate possession whilst attempting 15 shots – but none of them went in.

Newcastle couldn't break down Oxford, and must now do it all again at the Kassam Stadium for a place in the fifth round after a frustrating afternoon.

Newcastle's injury woes have been exacerbated by these additional games, so adding one more into the mix will have been the last thing Bruce wanted.

He did though manage to give Nabil Bentaleb a debut, just days after the Algerian midfielder arrived on loan from Schalke until the end of the season.

Bentaleb managed 80 minutes after spending much of the season in the wilderness at Schalke, and fans had a mixed view on how he performed on debut.

Some felt that Bentaleb 'looked classy' and was the one bright spot in an otherwise disappointing game, believing that he will be very valuable one he's up to speed.

Others thought he was quiet, even branding him 'appalling' and 'James Perch reborn', with some yet to be convinced by Bruce's first January addition - but it will take him some time to really get going having barely played for Schalke of late.

Bentaleb is just james perch reborn #nufc — RJT97 (@RJT971) January 25, 2020

Wasnt keen on bentaleb either, his first game and rusty maybe iknow. But thought he wasnt too bright — Tom Hadwin (@TomHadwin2) January 25, 2020

First game and all but Bentaleb was honestly appalling today. — sam (@samcthii) January 25, 2020

Bentaleb looked positive today. Think he’ll be a good signing for us — Sam (@1892SamV2) January 25, 2020

I thought Bentaleb had a canny game, nothing spectacular but nice and steady in front of the back three, didn't waste much. He'll improve as he grows into the team. — marty lawrance (@marty_lawrance) January 25, 2020

Bentaleb is so calm on the ball, definitely what we need in that Midfield #NUFC — George (@GeorgeWalker865) January 25, 2020

Nabil Bentaleb has looked tidy today, but you’d like to see him move it forward a bit more, though. #NUFC — Madrid Mag (@MadridMagpie) January 25, 2020

Bentaleb brightest point of that game.#Nufc — ThOmPsOn. (@garfbobt) January 25, 2020

Thought Bentaleb did well today. Other than that, pretty flat from #nufc — Paul Laverick (@PaulLaverick1) January 25, 2020

Bentaleb reminded me a lot of merino today and that was probably the only positive! #NUFC — James Knowlson (@jimknowlson) January 25, 2020

Bentaleb didn't do anything wrong today, but for a box to box midfielder, he was very quiet. Hasn't played in a long time, hopefully far more to come. — Danny0 (@DannyNUFC360) January 25, 2020

Thought Bentaleb looked classy today and considering it was his first game in months did very well. Tired understandably but will compliment Jonjo well. #NUFC — Daniel (@danjpeg) January 25, 2020