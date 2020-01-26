Confirmed Liverpool line-up: Minamino starts, Keita on the bench

Liverpool take on League One side Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup this evening.

Liverpool starting XI: Adrian; Williams, Matip, Lovren, Larouci; Fabinho, Chirivella, Jones; Minamino, Elliott, Origi.

Liverpool substitutes: Kelleher, Keita, Firmino, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hoever, Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool have again decided to rest many of their big names, as the likes of Alisson, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson and Jordan Henderson are all given the night off.

Adrian starts in goal, and will be marshalled by two experienced defenders in Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren, as well as two exciting young full backs in Neco Williams and Yasser Larouci.

Fabinho starts in holding midfield, and will be joined in the engine room by Pedro Chirivella and youngster Curtis Jones, whose stunning goal against Everton in the last round sent the Reds through.

New signing Takumi Minamino starts just his second game for the club, and joins Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi in the final third for Liverpool this evening.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are named on the bench tonight, but there is no Sadio Mane after he picked up an injury against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ki-Jana Hoever and Trent Alexander-Arnold make up the rest of the bench, with Liverpool well-covered on the bench in case they need an impact player.