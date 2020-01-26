'My decision': Mourinho shares brutally honest thoughts on Tottenham ace linked with Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur defender, Danny Rose, has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United and Bournemouth.

Jose Mourinho has shared that reported Newcastle and Bournemouth target, Danny Rose, missed Tottenham's 1-1 FA Cup draw with Southampton 'based on performance' and 'my analysis'.

Given Rose's lack of game time at Spurs, there have been a number of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle and Bournemouth keen on his services.

As reported by Sky Sports, Bournemouth have enquired about Rose, as Newcastle and Watford are other clubs keen on his services this month.

After Spurs' score draw against the Saints in the FA Cup, Mourinho shared some brutally honest thoughts on why Rose wasn't named in his matchday squad, as he seemingly stated that there are other names ahead of him in the pecking order.

"I don't know [whether Rose will be at Spurs next month]," Mourinho told Football London. "Not injured [for Southampton game]. My decision [not to pick him in matchday squad]. My decision is based on performance and based on my analysis. Nothing else really.

"We have Ben Davies injured for a long time. We have Danny, Japhet [Tanganga], who is not a left-back but is a very solid and very concentrated and very difficult for him to make a mistake. Even when playing against opposition in a position that is not his position.

"And Ryan [Sessegnon] is a 19-year-old kid who is learning how to defend, and of course, his natural appetite is to be offensive. So we have four options and that's my decision."

Tanganga played at left-back for Spurs at St Mary's, with Jan Vertonghem and summer signing, Ryan Sessegnon, also playing in that position in recent months.

It does seem as though Rose's time in North London is coming to an end and it perhaps doesn't surprise the supporters because the signs have been there for some while.

Rose's form in recent months, or even longer, has declined and it's perhaps best if he does part ways with the club this month because it doesn't seem as though he is going to get the regular game time in order to find some form back.

Not only that, Rose will want to be on the plane when England take part in the European Championships in the summer because if things continue in their current ways then he'll miss a spot in Gareth Southgate's squad.