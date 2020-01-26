John Hartson makes Celtic title claim after Rangers lose today

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers have lost this afternoon.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Former Celtic striker John Hartson has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the defeat for Steven Gerrard’s Rangers this afternoon.

Rangers have suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Heart of Midlothian away from home in the Scottish Premiership.

Subscribe

The result means that the Gers stay second in the league table with 53 points from 21 matches.

Celtic have played 22 matches and have picked up 58 points, meaning that even if Rangers win their game in hand, they will still be two points behind their bitter Old Firm rivals.

Former Celtic striker Hartson has praised Hearts on Twitter, and he has also pointed out that the title is back in the Hoops’ hands.

Ex-Hibernian forward Tam McManus has also given his take on the final result.

Outstanding performance Hearts.. It’s back in our own hands — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) January 26, 2020

Hearts look a different animal. Tremendous performance full of energy and graft. Been bang at it from the first whistle. Bravely played a high line (no Berra) and pressed Rangers into errors. Rangers missed Morelos massively but this been coming after two v sloppy performances — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) January 26, 2020

Stepping up

Rangers were brilliant until December, but the Gers have not been at their best since they came back from the mid-season winter break.

The Gers need to step up their game, both in attack and in defence, as they are conceding goals and are not taking their chances.

The title race is far from over, as Celtic could still drop points, but Rangers do need to put together a run of positive results now.