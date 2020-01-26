Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

John Hartson makes Celtic title claim after Rangers lose today

Subhankar Mondal
Ex Celtic player John Hartson has make up applied to his face before going live on television
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers have lost this afternoon.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Scottish Cup fourth round match between Rangers and Stranraer FC at Ibrox Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Former Celtic striker John Hartson has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the defeat for Steven Gerrard’s Rangers this afternoon.

Rangers have suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Heart of Midlothian away from home in the Scottish Premiership.

Subscribe

The result means that the Gers stay second in the league table with 53 points from 21 matches.

 

Celtic have played 22 matches and have picked up 58 points, meaning that even if Rangers win their game in hand, they will still be two points behind their bitter Old Firm rivals.

Former Celtic striker Hartson has praised Hearts on Twitter, and he has also pointed out that the title is back in the Hoops’ hands.

Ex-Hibernian forward Tam McManus has also given his take on the final result.

Stepping up

Rangers were brilliant until December, but the Gers have not been at their best since they came back from the mid-season winter break.

The Gers need to step up their game, both in attack and in defence, as they are conceding goals and are not taking their chances.

The title race is far from over, as Celtic could still drop points, but Rangers do need to put together a run of positive results now.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Scottish Cup fourth round match between Rangers and Stranraer FC at Ibrox Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch