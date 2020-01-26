Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'It's strange': Martin Keown puzzled by Liverpool boss's decision

Shane Callaghan
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Takumi Minamino of RB Salzburg looks on, on the Ground during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool drew 2-2 away to a lower-league side tonight.

Takumi Minamino of Liverpool and Jordan Henderson embrace after after during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at Molineux on January 23, 2020 in...

Martin Keown has admitted on BBC Radio 5 Live that it was 'strange' for him to see Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp start Takumi Minamino up front instead of Divock Origi.

An under-strength Liverpool XI drew 2-2 away to Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup this evening, forcing the title-chasing Reds to endure a replay.

Origi has been Klopp's second-choice striker behind Roberto Firmino for much of the season but the German manager made a surprising tactical shift.

Instead of deploying the Belgian as the number nine, Klopp started Origi on the left-hand side and made new signing Minamino spearhead the attack.

 

It didn't really work for either player, and Keown has admitted that the decision puzzled him.

He said: "It's strange that Jurgen Klopp has chosen to play Takumi Minamino down the middle. You would imagine that Divock Origi would be the obvious candidate to do that."

Keown definitely has a point but, then again, this is Jurgen Klopp we're talking about.

He's comfortably the best manager in world football right now and if he decides that he wants Origi on the left and Minamino through the middle then the Liverpool boss has to be trusted.

There is undeniably method to his madness and it'll be interesting to see if he's quizzed about it post-match.

Takumi Minamino of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at Molineux on January 23, 2020 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch