Is Louis Theroux on tonight? Was Selling Sex part of a new series?

BBC Two brought us a new Louis Theroux documentary on January 12th but is there more to follow?

Louis Theroux is one of the UK's favourite documentary film-makers and his hard-hitting programmes always pick up millions of viewers.

On Sunday, January 12th 2020, Louis Theroux fans were treated to an hour-long documentary to bring in the new year.

The documentary in question was called Selling Sex and focused on the growing and legal escort industry in the UK.

This week, however, fans have been left wondering what's next from Louis Theroux and if Selling Sex was part of a new series?

What is Selling Sex about?

As you can probably guess from the documentary's title, in Selling Sex, we join Louis Theroux as he meets the UK-based women who legally provide sexual services.

While the taboo surrounding the industry is still very prevalent, Louis and his interviewees provide a fascinating insight into one of the UK's less-talked-about professions.

Is Louis Theroux on tonight?

No. The Selling Sex documentary was a one-off episode and not a new series meaning that there'll be no Louis Theroux on our screens today.

There's plenty Louis Theroux to re-watch

If you missed Louis Theroux's Selling Sex or want to watch another of his legendary documentaries, BBC iPlayer currently has 42 of his documentaries from throughout his incredible career available to watch at the press of a button.