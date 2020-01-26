Quick links

'He's another Mustafi': Some Arsenal fans react on Twitter to reportedly imminent signing

Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal are reportedly closing in on Flamengo defender Pablo Mari.

Pablo Mari of CR Flamengo reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup Final Match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

Arsenal have been quiet so far this month, but may have a signing in mind during the final week of the January transfer window.

The Gunners do need some reinforcements, and a centre back should be the priority after losing Calum Chambers to injury for the rest of the season.

Fans had been hoping for a big addition, such as Dayot Upamecano or even a veteran like Jerome Boateng, but Arsenal are taking a surprise approach.

 

The London Evening Standard report that Arsenal are signing Flamengo defender Pablo Mari on loan with a view to a permanent move, with the centre back flying into London over the weekend for a medical.

Mari only joined Flamengo last summer, leaving Manchester City after three years at the club without making an appearance, having spent time on loan at Girona, NAC Breda and Deportivo La Coruna.

The 26-year-old won the league and the Copa Libertadores this past season, and now looks set to head back to Europe at the first time of asking.

Pablo Mari of Flamengo lifts the trophy after winning during the final match of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2019 between Flamengo and River Plate at Estadio Monumental on November 23, 2019...

Mikel Arteta may be familiar with the 6ft 4in centre back due to those City ties, and he may be signed to bring some balance to the Arsenal defence as a left-footer, whilst also having aerial ability.

However, Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to react, and many have suggested that Mari isn't good enough, praying that the club don't go ahead and sign the Spaniard.

Some even compared him to Shkodran Mustafi, and think that Mari just isn't what Arsenal need right now as they desperately look to bolster their back line.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

