‘He hasn’t evolved his game’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans disappointed with midfielder

Dele Alli was in action for Tottenham Hotspur against Southampton in the FA Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Dele Alli against Southampton.

Alli was in action for Tottenham in the FA Cup tie against their Premier League rivals Southampton away from home at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old midfielder did not have a good game on a personal level, as he struggled to create chances consistently when he got nto advanced positions, lacked imagination and was erratic in his passing.

According to WhoScored, the England international took one shot which was not on target, played three key passes, had a pass accuracy of 71%, took 53 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made one tackle, two interceptions and three clearances.

So far this season, Alli has made 16 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Spurs, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham fans were not impressed with the display produced by Alli in the FA Cup tie against Southampton and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Dele Alli can't be a regular starter... — Patrick (@PatrickyTHFC) January 25, 2020

Winks, Son & Alli I love you guys but performance not good enough in the fist 45, Moura working so hard without support. Lo Celso carrying the midfield. Get the ball in the net and close the game! #COYS #THFC #SOUTOT — Adam (@Adam58455630) January 25, 2020

Dele Alli bottling an Aurier assist today btw — (@thfcAlex13) January 25, 2020

Players to drop permanently from the squad:

Lucas Moura

Dele Alli

Toby Alderweireld#thfc #coys — Zein. Mourinho FC (@TheAliZein_) January 25, 2020

Been saying this for ages mate but nobody wants admit it. — Choffspurs (@choffspurs) January 25, 2020

Alli is not a complete player. BUT he is hugely reliant on a player like Kane being on the pitch in order for his assets to shine. He hasn’t evolved his game and is poor in possession. the coaching staff should prioritise fixing his technical rigidity over the next few years. — Glory Glory THFC (@lovespursh8poch) January 25, 2020