Graham Roberts reacts to exciting Jose Mourinho announcement

Giovani Lo Celso has earned a permanent move to Tottenham Hotspur, Jose Mourinho announced.

Tottenham Hotspur are taking up their option to sign Giovani Lo Celso.

The Argentine playmaker joined Spurs on a season-long loan from Real Betis last summer and, despite a difficult first few months, has found his feet in North London.

On Saturday, Lo Celso dazzled as Tottenham drew 1-1 with Southampton in the FA Cup, providing a brilliant pre-assist for Son Heung-min to open the scoring.

Speaking afterwards, Jose Mourinho confirmed via The Metro that the Lilywhites would be signing the former Paris Saint-Germain man on a permanent basis.

Mourinho said: "It’s not an obligation, it’s an option. I think the boy is earning the decision. He’s making an easy decision for the club to execute the option. Incredible evolution since I arrived."

And here's how Graham Roberts reacted to the news on Twitter:

Wonderful news wonderful player — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) January 25, 2020

The 23-year-old is undeniably a big, big talent, but Tottenham definitely need more consistency from him.

Of course, it's never easy adapting to a new country and a new league and perhaps that was Lo Celso's biggest obstacle early on - besides injury - but hopefully for his and Spurs' sake he can kick on.

The Rosario-born ace has netted two goals for the club so far this season, but he is yet to open his account in the Premier League.

With Harry Kane out until April with a hamstring problem, Mourinho definitely needs more contributions in this department and it'll be interesting to see if Lo Celso can start coming up with the goods.