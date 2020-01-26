'Get him out': Some Spurs fans fume over Daniel Levy report

Tottenham Hotspur are speculated to be interested in Willan Jose.

Tottenham Hotspur and Real Sociedad have seemingly reached an impasse in negotiations over Willian Jose.

According to The Guardian, the Spanish club want £21 million and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has only offered £10 million so far.

Mundo Deportivo reported this month that Tottenham's pursuit of the Brazilian striker is now 'stagnant' over the difference in opinion with regards to much the player is worth.

The January transfer window shuts on Friday, meaning that Levy doesn't have a lot of time if he is to give Jose Mourinho a replacement for Harry Kane, who's been ruled out until April with a hamstring problem.

Here's how Tottenham fans reacted to the rumour about Levy and Willian:

get him out — Dean ☄️ (@dean_mk8) January 26, 2020

Typical levy....He seriously has not got a clue — Lee Adler (@AdlerSussudio) January 26, 2020

Lol. This is so embarrassing, making low ball offers for a player who is not even close to a level of quality for a supposed top 4 team. Please Mr Levy do the honourable thing and just sell up to owners who actually care about glory. — IAM Constantine (@IamConstantine7) January 26, 2020

I bet Levy offered 10mil£ and a sack of potatoes for a 40 mil£ forward — Alp (@allahsizmou) January 26, 2020

Stagnant, a word synonymous with our club at present.... — Dan (@ElCapitain82) January 26, 2020

Levy playing season ticket holders for idiots. Again ✊ — ricky tickler (@deannosbest) January 26, 2020

It really is quite important that Levy gets this over the line.

If the Lilywhites don't sign a proper replacement for Kane then they could be in major trouble, considering that Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura aren't up to the task.

They're both brilliant players, but not as number nines and with a Champions League tie with Leipzig on the horizon, the North Londoners need a better forward.