'Get him out': Some Spurs fans fume over Daniel Levy report

Tottenham Hotspur's Chairman Daniel Levy (C) alongside Sporting Director Damien Comolli (R) take their seats before the Premiership football match against Stoke City at The Britannia...
Tottenham Hotspur are speculated to be interested in Willan Jose.

Willian Jose of Real Sociedad celebrates goal 0-1 during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on November 23, 2019 in Madrid Spain

Tottenham Hotspur and Real Sociedad have seemingly reached an impasse in negotiations over Willian Jose.

According to The Guardian, the Spanish club want £21 million and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has only offered £10 million so far.

Mundo Deportivo reported this month that Tottenham's pursuit of the Brazilian striker is now 'stagnant' over the difference in opinion with regards to much the player is worth.

The January transfer window shuts on Friday, meaning that Levy doesn't have a lot of time if he is to give Jose Mourinho a replacement for Harry Kane, who's been ruled out until April with a hamstring problem.

 

Here's how Tottenham fans reacted to the rumour about Levy and Willian:

It really is quite important that Levy gets this over the line.

If the Lilywhites don't sign a proper replacement for Kane then they could be in major trouble, considering that Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura aren't up to the task.

They're both brilliant players, but not as number nines and with a Champions League tie with Leipzig on the horizon, the North Londoners need a better forward.

Willian Jose Da Silva of Real Sociedad celebrates after scoring goal during the Liga match between Real Sociedad and Villarreal CF at Estadio Anoeta on January 05, 2020 in San Sebastian,...

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

