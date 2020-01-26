Quick links

'Exactly what we need': Some Leeds & Newcastle fans in awe of 17-goal man's FA Cup display

Amir Mir
Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on prior to the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Newcastle United and Oxford United at St. James Park on January 25, 2020 in Newcastle upon...
Newcastle United and Leeds United have been linked with Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen this month.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Hull City and Chelsea at KCOM Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Hull, England.

Newcastle and Leeds United fans on Twitter were pretty impressed with Jarrod Bowen's FA Cup performance on Saturday evening against Chelsea. 

As reported by Sky Sports, Bowen, who has scored 17 goals this term [transfermarkt], has been linked with a move to the likes of Newcastle & Leeds this month, as the duo aim to add some much-needed attacking reinforcements into their squads.

Well, Bowen was in action for Hull against Premier League side Chelsea yesterday, and despite his team losing 2-1, he impressed Newcastle and Leeds fans with his attacking display.

 

From a scouts perspective, this game would have been ideal for them to see what Bowen could do against a high-quality team considering he has been producing the goods against second-tier quality players for the majority of the time.

Whilst Bowen didn't get on the scoresheet, he did impress and looked lively on the ball. Added with that, he didn't do his chances of possibly making a move this month any harm.

The January transfer window will slam shut next Friday, and given that teams potentially panic during these moments, a move for Bowen shouldn't be ruled out.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City and Marcos Alonso of Chelsea during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Hull City and Chelsea at KCOM Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Hull, England.

It could be argued that it is Leeds who perhaps need him most because more is at stake for them in regards to wanting to earn promotion.

Added with that, they need some attacking depth in their squads following the departures of Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah earlier on this month. 

Whilst Steve Bruce could also do with fresh attacking faces into his team, he still has players that can do a job, it's just a case of keeping them out of the treatment room.

Plus, in terms of their Premier League position, they have a cushion and are not in the relegation zone or just hovering above it as many perhaps would have expected come the start of the campaign. 

Here is a selection of some Newcastle and Leeds fans reacting to Bowen's display from the FA Cup:

