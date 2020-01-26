'Exactly what we need': Some Leeds & Newcastle fans in awe of 17-goal man's FA Cup display

Newcastle United and Leeds United have been linked with Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen this month.

Newcastle and Leeds United fans on Twitter were pretty impressed with Jarrod Bowen's FA Cup performance on Saturday evening against Chelsea.

As reported by Sky Sports, Bowen, who has scored 17 goals this term [transfermarkt], has been linked with a move to the likes of Newcastle & Leeds this month, as the duo aim to add some much-needed attacking reinforcements into their squads.

Well, Bowen was in action for Hull against Premier League side Chelsea yesterday, and despite his team losing 2-1, he impressed Newcastle and Leeds fans with his attacking display.

From a scouts perspective, this game would have been ideal for them to see what Bowen could do against a high-quality team considering he has been producing the goods against second-tier quality players for the majority of the time.

Whilst Bowen didn't get on the scoresheet, he did impress and looked lively on the ball. Added with that, he didn't do his chances of possibly making a move this month any harm.

The January transfer window will slam shut next Friday, and given that teams potentially panic during these moments, a move for Bowen shouldn't be ruled out.

It could be argued that it is Leeds who perhaps need him most because more is at stake for them in regards to wanting to earn promotion.

Added with that, they need some attacking depth in their squads following the departures of Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah earlier on this month.

Whilst Steve Bruce could also do with fresh attacking faces into his team, he still has players that can do a job, it's just a case of keeping them out of the treatment room.

Plus, in terms of their Premier League position, they have a cushion and are not in the relegation zone or just hovering above it as many perhaps would have expected come the start of the campaign.

Here is a selection of some Newcastle and Leeds fans reacting to Bowen's display from the FA Cup:

Bowen certainly not giving any impression it’s his last match for Hull ... — g@lufc (@tomgillespieca) January 25, 2020

Watching FA Cup now, Bowen has to leave now, forget Hull having a years extension if we bid or not way too good for this team #looksdeflated #LUFC — Daisy+Jude+max (@Mark34130890) January 25, 2020

Bowen has looked class tonight, could defo do it in the prem! — Paul 1919 (@pal_lufc) January 25, 2020

A lot of talk about Jarrod Bowen tonight, unsurprisingly. Yes, he's good enough for the PL. Yes, he's worth the money that Hull want. It would be a real kick in the teeth if he ends up moving to a club like West Ham this month... Don't let it happen @NUFC — NUFC (@ScoutNUFC) January 25, 2020

If that performance doesn’t convince us to stump up the asking price for Jarrod Bowen, then nothing will. He’s exactly what we need. #NUFC — George (@GeorgeWalker865) January 25, 2020

If we actually are in the running for Bowen and we don’t get him we will regret it! Feel like he’d be a perfect fit with us too, far too good to be in the championship but probably would be wasted at a top 4 team! Such a no brainer — Dobby Solano (@DobbySolanoNUFC) January 25, 2020

Bowen has had a great game against chelsea!! We should pull out all stops to sign him!! #nufc — Jordon (@greggas90) January 25, 2020

Watching the Hull match. NUFC really should try and pay whatever Hull want for Bowen. Very good player causing a good Chelsea team a fair few problems #nufc #HULCHE — Davy Dwight (@DaveNUFCWhite) January 25, 2020

Bowen needs to go the extra 70 miles ....

Down the M62 to @LUFC — gav (@Addy62Gavin) January 25, 2020