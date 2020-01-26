Could Rangers boss start 23-year-old for first time ever today?

Allan McGregor is reportedly a doubt for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers today.

It looks like Allan McGregor might be an injury doubt for Rangers this afternoon.

Steven Gerrard's side visit Hearts today and, according to The Record, McGregor is a doubt after being photographed clutching his ankle in training at Auchenhowie.

Wes Foderingham is the obvious candidate to replace the Rangers goalkeeper if he is injured, but should Gerrard punt for Andy Firth instead?

The 23-year-old was given an extension at Ibrox earlier this week, indicating that Gerrard and Director of Football Ross Wilson have a plan for him in Glasgow, even if the new deal is only until 2021.

The same can't be said for Foderingham, who heavily hinted last weekend [The Scottish Sun] that he would be leaving as a free transfer this summer, after spending two years of his career behind McGregor in the pecking order.

Foderingham, it would seem, doesn't want to be at Rangers in the long term and therefore Gerrard should focus on using committed players.

Firth, who joined the light Blues last January, played for seven minutes in an end-of-season game last term, coming on for Foderingham in the final stages of a 2-1 defeat at Rugby Park.

But the 23-year-old Englishman hasn't made his full debut for the club in any competition yet.

And if McGregor is absent today then maybe, just maybe, Gerrard should consider starting him. Foderingham won't be at Rangers next season, but Firth will be and it makes sense to prepare him for that boost in responsibility.