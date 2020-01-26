Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Confirmed: Rangers XI v Heart of Midlothian today

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard celebrates at full time during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are in action this afternoon.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Scottish Cup fourth round match between Rangers and Stranraer FC at Ibrox Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Rangers will be looking to maintain their pressure on Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race this afternoon.

Celtic, who have won the league title for the past eight seasons, eased past Ross County 3-0 at Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Hoops are at the top of the league table at the moment with 58 points from 22 matches, five points clear of second-placed Rangers.

 

However, Rangers have played 20 games, and the Gers will be determined to maintain their title challenge by winning against Heart of Midlothian away from home this afternoon.

This is how Rangers will line up against Hearts this afternoon:

Rangers XI: McGregor; Flanagan, Goldson, Katic, Barisic; Jack, Kamara, Davis; Aribo, Defoe, Kent

Subs: Foderingham, Edmundson, Ojo, Halliday, Jones, Polster, Arfield

Meanwhile, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has said that he did think about signing Steven Naismith.

Gerrard has said that he considered signing the former Everton attacking player when he was appointed as the Gers manager in the summer of 2018.

The 33-year-old Scotland international, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a forward, is at Hearts at the moment.

Gerrard told The Daily Record: “He brings a lot of energy, a goal threat and that busyness. Was it ever in my mind to try and bring him here? Into my thinking, possibly. We had a long list. But it was never something I had to make a decision on.”

Steven Naismith of Heart of Midlothian is seen during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

