Confirmed: Rangers XI v Heart of Midlothian today

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are in action this afternoon.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Rangers will be looking to maintain their pressure on Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race this afternoon.

Celtic, who have won the league title for the past eight seasons, eased past Ross County 3-0 at Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Hoops are at the top of the league table at the moment with 58 points from 22 matches, five points clear of second-placed Rangers.

However, Rangers have played 20 games, and the Gers will be determined to maintain their title challenge by winning against Heart of Midlothian away from home this afternoon.

This is how Rangers will line up against Hearts this afternoon:

Rangers XI: McGregor; Flanagan, Goldson, Katic, Barisic; Jack, Kamara, Davis; Aribo, Defoe, Kent

Subs: Foderingham, Edmundson, Ojo, Halliday, Jones, Polster, Arfield

Meanwhile, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has said that he did think about signing Steven Naismith.

Gerrard has said that he considered signing the former Everton attacking player when he was appointed as the Gers manager in the summer of 2018.

The 33-year-old Scotland international, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a forward, is at Hearts at the moment.

Gerrard told The Daily Record: “He brings a lot of energy, a goal threat and that busyness. Was it ever in my mind to try and bring him here? Into my thinking, possibly. We had a long list. But it was never something I had to make a decision on.”