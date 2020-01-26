Quick links

Cole thinks reported expensive Leeds target good enough for Premier League

Subhankar Mondal
Jarrod Bowen of Hull City is closed down by Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Hull City FC and Chelsea FC at KCOM Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Hull,...
Leeds United reportedly want Jarrod Bowen of Hull City.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Hull City and Chelsea at KCOM Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Hull, England.

Joe Cole has raved about Hull City forward and reported Leeds United target Jarrod Bowen on BT Sport.

The former Chelsea and Liverpool player is a big fan of Bowen, and has spoken highly of the 23-year-old.

According to The Sun, Leeds want to sign the forward from Championship rivals Hull City on a loan deal in the January transfer window with an option to buy.

 

The Chronicle has credited Premier League outfit Newcastle United with interest in the youngster, and has claimed that Hull value him at £20 million.

Cole said about Bowen on BT Sport: “He’s scoring goals in the Championship, he's a dribbler, he's got a knack for goals. His record is unbelievable, he's like the sixth-highest scorer in Hull's history.

"He is a handful, he's one that any Premier League club in a relegation battle or in the middle of the table, I think they will be looking at him very seriously.”

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Hull City and Chelsea at KCOM Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Hull, England.

Unlikely Leeds United transfer

With Hull still in the race for the Championship playoffs this season, it is hard to see the Tigers send Bowen to Leeds, who are aiming for automatic promotion to the Premier League, especially on a loan deal.

There is no incentive for the Tigers to do that, and Leeds are unlikely to be able to cough up £20m now.

Bowen has scored 16 goals and provided six assists in the Championship for Hull so far this season, and scored 22 goals and provided four assists in the league during the 2018-19 campaign, according to WhoScored.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City reacts during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Hull City and Chelsea at KCOM Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Hull, England.

