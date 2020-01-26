Call the Midwife: Leonie Elliott dazzles in season 9 - age, Instagram and previous roles!

Season 9 may just be the best performed season yet.

Call the Midwife has finally returned and Leonie Elliott is being spotlighted for her remarkable talents.

Let's be honest... it might just be one of the best dramas the BBC has ever delivered!

Created by Heidi Thomas and based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, this period TV series centres in on midwives working in London in the 1950s and into the 1960s.

It first arrived on screens way back in January 2012, transporting audiences back to 1957 with a wealth of marvellous cast members. We've seen so many great performers come and go over the years, and indeed, we're now on the ninth season... where does the time go?

Everybody has their favourites, but after we've worked our way through the new batch of episodes, we suspect many will declare Leonie Elliott's performance the new crown jewel of the series...

Leonie Elliott in Call the Midwife

She plays the role of Lucille Anderson and has been apart of the show since season 7 began airing in 2017.

Audiences have been delighted to follow her character's compelling journey, and in the latest season, she's drawn considerable praise from fans - more than ever!

Back in 2018, she opened up about the character in a BBC interview: "...I would like Lucille in real life because she’s got a great sense of humour and she is tenacious. I think we’ve got quite a bit in common."

Describing what makes the show special, she expressed: "It’s a very human show. You get really human stories, which we don’t often get to see on screen. It’s great as well because it teaches us to be more compassionate human beings. It’s also brilliant because women are at the forefront in the drama, and women are also at the forefront behind the scenes, which is so rare."

Leonie Elliott: Movies & TV

The 31-year-old London-born actress is best known for her part in Call the Midwife, but she also boasts a range of other roles.

In the realm of TV, she has starred in such series as Undercover Heart (she played Holly Lomas), Holby City (Josie Bond), The Bill (Natasha Harris), Black Mirror (Fiona, Clara's Flatmate), Casualty (Natalie Stubbs), The Break (Fee) and Damned (Melanie).

As for film roles, she played Judy Samuel in 2003's Wondrous Oblivion, Sophie Cooke in Boogie Man, Hollie in the 2018 TV movie Killed by My Debt and Rosebud in the Rosebud segment of 1999's Tube Tales.

Also, remember the Lenny Henry comedy-drama Danny and the Human Zoo which aired on the BBC back in 2015? She played Cherry Patterson!

Leonie Elliott attends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall on 12 May, 2019 in London, England.

