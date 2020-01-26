Andy Couzens reacts to Leeds possibly signing £10.9m player

Leeds United could reportedly make a class signing.

Former Leeds United star Andy Couzens has backed the club's reported pursuit of Jean-Kevin Augustin.

According to L’Equipe, Augustin will join the Championship side on loan from Leipzig before the January transfer window shuts.

The 22-year-old, who has dropped social media hints regarding his prospective move to West Yorkshire, is currently on loan at French side Monaco but the move hasn't really worked out, with the French striker failing to score in any of his 10 Ligue 1 appearances.

Leeds badly need another goalscorer following Eddie Nketiah's return to parent club Arsenal.

And Couzens believes that Augustin would be a 'great signing' if Marcelo Bielsa and Victor Orta can finalise it.

This would be a great signing for us he has pace and strong and can finish #mot https://t.co/MDCLEa5PNN — andy couzens (@andycuz23) January 26, 2020

Augustin cost the German side £10.9 million [AP] in 2017 and although he'd only be joining the Whites on loan, they'd have to pay a premium price to sign him on a long-term basis.

The good news is that if he helps Leeds - who have a four-point cushion in the automatic promotion places - get back into the Premier League then owner Andrea Radrizzani will be easily able to afford him.