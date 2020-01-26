Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Andy Couzens reacts to Leeds possibly signing £10.9m player

Shane Callaghan
TOULOUSE, FRANCE - December 04: Jean-Kevin Augustin #22 of Monaco beats goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet #30 of Toulouse but the goal was ruled out for offside in the build play during the...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United could reportedly make a class signing.

TOULOUSE, FRANCE - December 04: Jean-Kevin Augustin #22 of Monaco reacts after shooting during the Toulouse FC V AS Monaco, French Ligue 1 regular season match at the Stadium Municipal de...

Former Leeds United star Andy Couzens has backed the club's reported pursuit of Jean-Kevin Augustin.

According to L’Equipe, Augustin will join the Championship side on loan from Leipzig before the January transfer window shuts.

The 22-year-old, who has dropped social media hints regarding his prospective move to West Yorkshire, is currently on loan at French side Monaco but the move hasn't really worked out, with the French striker failing to score in any of his 10 Ligue 1 appearances.

Leeds badly need another goalscorer following Eddie Nketiah's return to parent club Arsenal.

 

And Couzens believes that Augustin would be a 'great signing' if Marcelo Bielsa and Victor Orta can finalise it.

Augustin cost the German side £10.9 million [AP] in 2017 and although he'd only be joining the Whites on loan, they'd have to pay a premium price to sign him on a long-term basis.

The good news is that if he helps Leeds - who have a four-point cushion in the automatic promotion places - get back into the Premier League then owner Andrea Radrizzani will be easily able to afford him.

TOULOUSE, FRANCE - December 04: Jean-Kevin Augustin #22 of Monaco reacts after shooting during the Toulouse FC V AS Monaco, French Ligue 1 regular season match at the Stadium Municipal de...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch