After Augustin speculation, Leeds and Nottingham Forest reportedly competing for yet another attacker

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in Luke Freeman.

Nottingham Forest and Leeds United are interested in signing Luke Freeman from Sheffield United in the January transfer window, according to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 26, 2020).

It has been reported in the British tabloid that Forest head coach Sabri Lamouchi wants a playmaker in his team and is looking into the possibility of signing the 27-year-old.

Forest’s Championship and promotion rivals Leeds also fancy the former Queens Park Rangers attacking midfielder, according to the report.

Yet another common transfer target

Freeman is not the first player that both Leeds and Forest have been targeting in the January transfer window.

According to Foot Mercato, the Whites and the Reds are interested in signing Jean-Kevin Augustin, who is on loan at AS Monaco from RB Leipzig at the moment.

Stats

Freeman joined United from QPR in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £5 million.

The attacking midfielder has failed to make an impact at the Blades so far this season, making three starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 27-year-old scored seven goals and provided six assists in the Championship for QPR, while in 2017-18, he scored five goals and provided 12 assists in the league, according to WhoScored.