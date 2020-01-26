'Absolutely magnificent': Keown raves about 24-year-old as Liverpool held to draw by Shrewsbury

Liverpool let a two-goal lead slip against League One side Shrewsbury on Sunday evening.

Martin Keown has raved about the 'absolutely magnificent' Shrewsbury Town midfielder, Josh Laurent, for his performance against Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday evening.

The League One side forced Liverpool into a replay by coming from 2-0 down to record a 2-2 and they have now earned another game against the European champions at Anfield.

Laurent, 24, played in the middle of the park for his side and throughout the game, he was positive, hard-working and full of energy and ended up walking away with the Man of the Match award.

It was a much-deserved draw for Shrewsbury, who will now be backing themselves to cause yet another upset when they meet Jurgen Klopp's team once again.

Speaking to Match of the Day Live on BBC One (26/01/20 at 18:45 pm), former Arsenal defender, Keown, was impressed with Laurent's display against the world champions.

"You might think it might have gone to the goalscorer but for me, Laurent has been absolutely magnificent for Shrewsbury in that midfield," Keown told BBC One.

"He has been working tirelessly. Of course, he got the penalty for his team. He just keeps going."

It was a typical FA Cup tie, and at one point, the home team would have been fearing the worst because of the situation they found themselves in.

Shrewsbury went into the break 1-0 down and pleased with how they performed in the first half, but straight after the restart, they conceded a very unfortunate own goal.

Despite being 2-0 down and deflated with that own goal, Jason Cummings came off the bench to net a brace, including scoring from the spot, with Laurent winning the penalty for Shrewsbury's first goal.