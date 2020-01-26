25-year-old responds to speculation West Ham United want him

West Ham United have been linked with Abdoulaye Toure and Dimitri Payet.

Abdoulaye Toure has said that he is not thinking about his future, amid speculation that West Ham United want him, as quoted in The Daily Star.

According to The Daily Star, West Ham are interested in signing Toure from Nantes in the January transfer window.

However, the 25-year-old defensive midfielder has said that he is not worried about his immediate future.

Meanwhile, West Ham manager David Moyes has said that he is not planning to sign Dimitri Payet from Marseille.

A recent report in L'Equipe claimed that the Hammers were looking into the possibility to bringing the 32-year-old attacker back from Marseille.

The Daily Star quotes Toure as saying: “I don’t read rumours. I have a bit of experience, I know that between now and the 31st January, a lot of things could happen.”

Toure added: “As I said at the beginning of the season, you have to have two parties who agree. If it gets done, it gets done. If not, that’s destiny. I am remaining focused on my objectives.”

Goal.com quotes Moyes as saying about Payet: “The newspapers seem to think so but I’ve got to say it’s never been mentioned inside the walls here at any time. If it has then it hasn’t been mentioned in my department, that’s for sure.”

Stats

Toure has been on the books of Nantes since 2006 and has established himself as an important player for the French club.

According to WhoScored, the Frenchman has made 20 appearances in Ligue 1 for Nantes so far this season, scoring three goals in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 25-year-old defensive midfielder made 30 starts and four substitute appearances in the league, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.